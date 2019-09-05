Netanyahu talks Iran, Johnson raises two states in London meeting

Tel Aviv/London (dpa/MIA) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a playful jab at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his apparent backtracking on support for a two-state solution, as the pair met in London on Thursday.

“Of course the UK is still supporting all efforts to reach a solution in the Middle East peace process – and a two-state solution, you will recall”, Johnson said, punctuating those words verbally as well as with a hand gesture.

“I’d like to talk to you about that too,” Netanyahu replied.

While Netanyahu in the past spoke about working towards a two-state solution, in recent times – as the country has shifted further to the right – he has not.

This year, as part of his election campaigns, he has championed annexing Jewish settlements in the West Bank. Over his past 10 years as prime minister, however, he has not taken any concrete steps to implement annexation.

Netanyahu’s snap trip to London comes less than two weeks before Israeli elections.

He told Johnson: “We have the challenge of Iran’s aggression and terrorism, and I’d like to talk to you about how we can work together to counter these things for the benefit of peace.”

Before he left for London, Netanyahu called for pressure on Tehran to be stepped up after Iranian President Hassan Rowhani announced the third phase of his country’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

“This is not the time to have talks with Iran, it is the time to step up pressure on Iran,” Netanyahu said, ahead of his meetings with Johnson and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

“This morning we were told of another violation, another defiance, of Iran, this time in the field of its nuclear weapons pursuit,” he said.

He noted that this added to “Iran’s aggressive actions” against international shipping “and also its attempts to carry out murderous attacks against the State of Israel, attempts which have not ceased.”

There had been talk during the G7 summit in France last month of a future meeting between US President Donald Trump and Rowhani, but the latter has since said that would only happen when sanctions on his country are removed.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that Iran wants to come to the negotiating table, after fresh sanctions were imposed against the Islamic Republic.