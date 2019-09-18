ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

National Union of the Blind to launch audiobook, periodical

The National Union of the Blind will launch on Wednesday the audiobook "This Is Not The End" dedicated to the memory of Toshe Proeski, as well as its Panorama, a monthly review for the blind and visually impaired.

Magdalena Reed 18 September 2019 11:50
