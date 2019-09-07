Nadal and Medvedev win their way into US Open final of generations

New York, 7 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Three-time winner Rafael Nadal and new boy Daniil Medvedev advanced into a US Open final between tennis generations in very similar fashion on Friday after winning crucial opening sets in their semi-finals.

Second seed Nadal, 33, saved two set points in the first-set tiebreak to beat Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4, 6-1, under the closed roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium on a rainy day.

The 23-year-old fifth-seed Medvedev also appeared inferior in the opening set against Grigor Dimitrov, but escaped as well for a 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, 6-3 win and into his first final at the majors.

On Sunday, Nadal will be defending the honour of the old guard in form of the big-three which also include Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer and have won 54 of the last 66 grand slam titles – including the last 11.

Medvedev represents a new generation that also includes the likes of Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas and has been knocking on the door.

He has been on a roll in the North American swing with the Cincinnati title and finals in Washington and Montreal for a match record of 20-2 in the period.

However, Medvedev was crushed 6-3, 6-0 by Nadal in their only meeting in the Montreal final four weeks ago, and the Spaniard now bids for his 19th title at the majors which would draw him within one of Federer’s record 20.

“He’s one of the greatest champions in the history of our sport. He’s just a machine, a beast on the court. The energy he’s showing is just amazing,” Medvedev said. “It’s going to be an amazing thing to live.”

Nadal said after reaching his 27th career final at the majors: “I am super happy to be back in the final of the US Open. Daniil is one of the most solid players and making steps forward every week. I must play at my very best.”

Nadal dictated play and had various break points, including a set point at 5-4, as the set headed into a tiebreak which he opened with a double fault as Berrettini led 4-0 and then gained set points at 6-4.

But Berrettini then hit a drop volley into the net, played a terrible drop shot which worked so well earlier, hit a backhand into the net and finally a booming forehand well beyond the baseline to hand Nadal the set.

Nadal was finally in command once he broke at last for 4-3 in the second, and clinched victory in 2 hours 34 minutes with an angled forehand winner.

“The first set was a little frustrating. I had a lot of break points and after that you don’t want to be in a tiebreak against a player like him,” Nadal said.

“But I survived and when I finally had the break the match changed completely.”

Nadal did not face a single break point, won 37 of his 41 first-serve points and had just 18 unforced errors to Berrettini’s 44.

Berrettini said he had no regrets about his first semi at the majors despite giving away the opening set.

“Winning the first set would have meant a lot,” he said. “But I was feeling I was played really good I was brave, like I asked to myself.”

Medvedev meanwhile showed no signs of fatigue as he dispatched 78th-ranked Dimitrov in 2 hours 39 minutes on third match point with a service winner for a tour-leading 50th victory of the year.

He became the first Russian in the New York final since Marat Safin lifted the trophy in 2000.

He admitted that Dimitrov “should have won the first set” but that “the momentum completely changed” when he snatched it in the tiebreak, after letting an opening-game break slip away.

Dimitrov, 28, broke in the opening game of the second, only to drop serve immediately after at love. Medvedev took the set with another break in the 10th game and Dimitrov, and then got the deciding break for 3-1 in the third to wrap up matters with a service winner.

Despite the heavy schedule he carried the form through the Flushing Meadows major, overcoming cramps in the second round, a difficult relationship with the crowd in the next two, and then three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals.

“When I went to the USA I didn’t think it would be that good. I must say I love USA,” Medvedev said amid big cheers from the crowd.

“Finally I’m standing here before playing a final on Sunday and I’m just really happy.”

Bulgaria’s Dimitrov, a former world number three who has slipped down the rankings due to injury and poor form, was unable to repeat his quarter-final performance in the form of a five-set triumph over 20-time grand slam winner Federer – despite hitting 37 winners to Medvedev’s 22.

“I just didn’t play good enough on those key points. He came up with the goods. I still felt that I could have done something else, I just don’t know what it is right now,” he said.