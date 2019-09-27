‘More than 1 million people’ at Italy’s Fridays for Future protests

Rome, 27 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – “More than 1 million people” have taken part in Fridays for Future climate protests across Italy this week, according to a spokesman for the movement.

Gianfranco Mascia told dpa there were 250,000 people in Rome on Friday, an Italian record for climate demonstrations, and 150,000 people in Milan.

He said there were 80,000 people rallying in Naples, 50,000 in Florence, 20,000 each in Turin and Bologna, and 10,000 each in Palermo and Bari.

“Incredible pictures from all over Italy! This is Torino #ClimateStrike #FridaysForFuture,” tweeted Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who started the Fridays for Future movement.

Overall, there were protests in more than 150 Italian locations. Earlier this week, Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti urged teachers not to penalize students who skipped their Friday classes.

In Palermo, tensions arose as about 30 black-clad youngsters, presumed to be far-right militants, tried to break up the local march. Some people ran away in panic and riot police intervened.

In Rome, large crowds of students walked towards the Fori Imperiali avenue near the Colosseum, holding banners such as, “Make the world Greta again.”

“It’s really important [to be here] because this planet is being destroyed and since we are the young generation, we have to contribute to change,” Matteo, one of the students in Rome, told dpa.

He urged everybody to do their bit to save the planet, starting from “small things like not throwing stuff on the street.” He also said he travels by public transport.

“I don’t have a scooter or a four-wheeler and I am not going to get one,” he said.

Another protester, Lisa, referenced recent news about the risk of a large glacier falling off the Italian side of Mont Blanc: “We hope that glaciers won’t melt.”