0_Web_Top storiesArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

MOMus “Am I That Name or That Image?” exhibit to open in Skopje

Am I That Name or That Image? is the title of the exhibition showing works from the collection of the Thessaloniki Museum of Contemporary Art (MOMus), which is set to be opened Friday evening at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) in Skopje. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 27 September 2019 11:12
Back to top button
Close