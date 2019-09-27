0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyVideo statement

Minister Bekteshi says new tourism capacities to open

Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said Friday the number of tourists and nights spent has increased and announced the opening of new tourism capacities.

Ivan Kolekjevski 27 September 2019 13:18

