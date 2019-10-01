18:00/September 30/2019

Skopje – The issue of the ratification of North Macedonia’s NATO accession protocol in Spain remains unclear, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said Monday after a press briefing.

Skopje – We hope that the Republic of North Macedonia is to get a date for the start of EU accession talks in October. We have to wait, but I believe that this will happen, said Freek Janmaat, the EU Delegation’s Head of Section for Economic Issues at Monday’s panel discussion dedicated to project on Equal Access to Effective Justice.

Sofia – The NATO and EU accession of North Macedonia is an important step that guarantees peace, stability and sustainable development and prosperity in Southeast Europe. Bulgaria has always been principled in its support to North Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic prospects, being the first country to recognize its independence, said Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Monday.

Skopje – Legal certainty is a prerequisite for the banking sector and businesses, but also related to the process of youth emigration, although positive steps have been taken since 2016, said President Stevo Pendarovski on Monday.

Sofia – Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi and his Bulgarian counterpart Emil Karanikolov discussed Monday in Sofia the strengthening of trade relations and increasing trade cooperation.

Skopje – Italian musician, singer and songwriter Eros Ramazzotti will perform Monday at the A1 Arena in Skopje. The concert, which is part of Ramazzotti’s world tour that promotes his latest studio album Vita ce n’e, is set to start at 20:00.

Paris – France on Monday bid farewell to former president Jacques Chirac with a military ceremony followed by a funeral Mass in a Paris church attended by former presidents and world leaders.