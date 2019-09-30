13:00/30 September/2019

Skopje – ‘One killed, 17 injured in Serbia’s quake’ – reads the headline of the first news that MIA (Media Information Agency) broadcast on 30 September 1998, which kick started the agency’s regular production and distribution of information to users.

Sofia – We have always said that North Macedonia can count on Bulgaria for the EU, but we have never said that we unconditionally support country’s EU accession. The future of North Macedonia is in the EU and they should not miss the opportunity, said Bulgaria’s PM Boyko Borisov following the consultative meeting convened by President Rumen Radev that was attended by FM Ekaterina Zaharieva and Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov.

Skopje – A swift solution to the open issues with Bulgaria is possible. We have signed an agreement in which we accepted the fact over our common history. Of course, a portion of that history is individual for both countries and therefore I believe the committee will find a solution, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Monday.

Athens – We will do everything to mitigate the consequences of the Prespa Agreement, protect trademarks and, if necessary, play the veto card regarding the EU integration of neighbors, says Greek Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Kostas A. Karamanlis, MIA reports from Athens.

Skopje – A year after the Prespa Agreement referendum we are at the NATO door and set to join as a full-fledged member, and about to begin EU accession negotiations, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Monday.

Skopje – Minister of Labour and Social Policy Mila Carovska attended Monday the opening of the regional meeting on monitoring the progress of the Beijing Declaration and the Platform for Action for Gender Equality (Beijing+25), which took place in Skopje.

Skopje – As of Tuesday, citizens will be able to get a prescription medicine from any pharmacy across the country on any day in the month. The medicine quotas are scrapped on October 1, opening the way for a new e-system for registration of citizens who have taken prescription drugs.

Skopje – Numerous concerts, exhibits, plays and movie screenings will take place Saturday in Skopje, as part of the 15th annual White Night event.

Greek authorities were working Monday to defuse tensions in the Moria migrant camp on Lesbos after two people died in a fire in the overcrowded facility.

The legal affairs committee of the European Parliament has vetoed the Hungarian and Romanian candidates to become EU commissioners, dpa has learned from participants in the meeting.