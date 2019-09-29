15:00/29 September 2019

Skopje – There’s no need for snap elections regardless of the opposition’s unfounded calls, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev says in an interview with Sitel TV’s “Detektor”.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov expects France to support North Macedonia for a date to start EU accession talks.

Skopje – Weekly magazine newspaper “The Economist” is set to organize on Oct. 1 a Western Balkans Summit in Skopje titled “Reinforcing the momentum for European integration”.

Skopje – The Institute for Public Health and NGO Healthy Future are organizing an event in the City Park on Sunday to mark World Heart Day – September 29.

Skopje – Urban bikers dressed in elegant clothes are riding their vintage style motorcycles for the fourth time in Skopje to raise awareness for prostate cancer and men’s mental health.

Tirana – Opening EU accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia would be the wisest decision by the EU, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said in his address at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

A total of 36 people were killed in eastern China when a bus and a lorry collided, police in the city of Yixing in Jiangsu province said on Sunday.