15:00/28 September 2019

Skopje – Art knows no boundaries, and its fundamental role is to support coexistence and the common future of the people, President Stevo Pendarovski said on Friday, at the opening of the Am I That Name or That Image? exhibition of the Thessaloniki Museum of Contemporary Art (MOMus) in the Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) in Skopje.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev extended on Saturday congratulations to members of the Bosniak community in Macedonia on the occasion of the International Day of Bosniaks – September 28.

Skopje – On the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and his Tunisian counterpart Khemaies Jhinaoui signed a protocol for establishing diplomatic relations between North Macedonia and Tunisia.

Skopje – The Bosniak community in North Macedonia observes on Saturday the International Day of Bosniaks – September 28.

Skopje – During a working visit to New York, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev and Free Zones Authority Director Aleksandar Mladenovski met with managers of several U.S. companies interested to invest in North Macedonia, the Deputy PM’s Office said in a press release.

Athens – In his address at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis focused on climate change, the refugee crisis, the Cyprus issue, relations with Turkey, as well as the EU perspective of Western Balkan countries, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.

Podgorica – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Montenegro’s President Milo Đukanović on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

London – The English Football League is investigating Liverpool over their potential use of an ineligible player during the League Cup, British media reported on Saturday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is being subpoenaed by the House of Representatives to hand over documents pertaining to the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over his phone calls with Ukraine.

At least two people were killed and 17 others injured in explosions and rocket attacks in Afghanistan on Saturday, as the country’s presidential election got under way.