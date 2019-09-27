18:00/27 September/2019

Washington – The US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will travel to Italy, The Holy See, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Greece from October 1 to 6, US Department of State said in a press release.

New York – I could meet with the opposition leader next week to discuss about the public prosecution law. If we make a step forward guided by the country’s interests, we can reach an agreement, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in an interview with Voice of America.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski received Friday the credentials of the Greek Ambassador to North Macedonia, Dimitris Yannakakis.

Bitola – We are expecting a green light from President Emmanuel Macron, said French Ambassador Christian Thimonier in Bitola on Friday regarding France’s position on giving North Macedonia a date for start of EU accession negotiations.

Brussels – Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska at a forum on connectivity in Europe and Asia in Brussels has urged the European Union to be more agile and ambitious.

Brussels – Utmost efforts are being made to ensure that the law on public prosecution is passed, but what matters most to the government and the European Commission is not the law’s adoption itself, but it’s seeing conditions being put in place for a functioning rule of law, Radmila Shekerinska tells MIA.

Brussels – MEP Irena Joveva, who was elected on Thursday as 1st Vice-Chair of the Delegation to the EU-North Macedonia Joint Parliamentary Committee, says there’s visible optimism in Brussels about a date in October for the start of EU accession talks with North Macedonia, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reports.

Strumica – A grant amounting to US$100.000 of the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation will be allocated in the next two years to completely restore and preserve “St. Bogorodica Eleusa” church in Veljusa village near Strumica. US Ambassador Kate Marie Byrnes and Culture Minister Husni Ismaili signed on Friday the grant agreement.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met Friday with Marco Mantovanelli, World Bank Country Manager for Kosovo and for North Macedonia, in the Europe and Central Asia Region.

Skopje – Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said Friday the number of tourists and nights spent has increased and announced the opening of new tourism capacities.

Athens – Six migrants, including a baby, drowned in the Aegean Sea on Friday when a dinghy carrying them sank off the Greek island of Chios, state broadcaster ERT reported, citing Greece’s coastguard.

Rome – “More than 1 million people” have taken part in Fridays for Future climate protests across Italy this week, according to a spokesman for the movement.

Moscow – Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman expressed hope on Friday that the United States would never publicize a transcript of a phone conversation between the Russian leader and US President Donald Trump.