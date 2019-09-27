13:00/27 September 2019

Skopje – The German Bundestag approved late Thursday by a large majority the opening of North Macedonia’s accession negotiations with the European Union. The proposal was endorsed by 476 “Yes” votes, 122 members were against, while 16 were undecided, Deutsche Welle reports.

Skopje – Commissioner for European Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn has welcomed the Bundestag vote for the start of North Macedonia and Albania’s EU accession negotiations.

Skopje – Country’s top officials have welcomed the German Bundestag decision endorsing the start of North Macedonia’s EU accession negotiations.

Skopje – Am I That Name or That Image? is the title of an exhibition showing works from the collection of the Thessaloniki Museum of Contemporary Art (MOMus), which is set to be opened Friday evening at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) in Skopje.

Skopje – Industrial production volume index in August recorded a rise of 9.8% compared to the same month last year, statistical data show.

Skopje – Police found on Thursday seventeen migrants from Bangladesh in three vehicles on the Valandovo-Strumica regional road.

Athens – We agree with the prevailing position in Europe that there should be no decoupling of North Macedonia and Albania’s European prospects, says Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, MIA reports from Athens.

Russia has detained more than 400 North Korean fishermen this month on allegations that they were illegally operating in Russian territorial waters.

Berlin – German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has welcomed the Bundestag decision to give the green light for the start of North Macedonia and Albania’s EU accession negotiations.

Berlin – German, Austrian and Polish arms of the travel agency Thomas Cook filed for insolvency on Wednesday after their parent company, Britain’s Thomas Cook, ceased operations earlier this week.

Rome – Torino bounced back to a 2-1 defeat of AC Milan from an Andrea Belotti brace Thursday in the closing game of the fifth round of the Serie A season.

New York – We finally have a complete identity profile at the UN. The name of our country, Republic of North Macedonia, is followed by the name of our Macedonian language, while the nationality section reads: Macedonian/ citizen of the Republic of North Macedonia. Now we have exceptionally good relations with Greece. Our bilateral cooperation has advanced. We have thus contributed to the regional stability and to encouraging the Western Balkans’ development, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in his address at the plenary session of the 74th UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

New York – The World Bank Partnership Framework 2019-2023 is developing at an excellent tempo, said Finance Minister Nina Angelovska and Koen Davidse, World Bank Group Executive Director representing the Dutch constituency, in New York on Thursday.

Washington – A US government whistleblower complaint sounded an alarm and accused President Donald Trump of seeking the assistance of Ukraine to smear a rival in the upcoming US election, and also alleged the White House engaged in a cover up.