18:00/26 September/2019

Skopje – The main priority of the National Security Agency (NSA) is to wrap up the reform process and to start working as a relevant security factor having the capacity to address modern security-related challenges and to maintain national security, NSA Director Viktor Dimovski tells MIA.

Skopje – You’ve done everything the EU asked from you, and I personally think North Macedonia will get the date to start accession talks. You’ve waited too long, said Eduard Kukan, who was Member of European Parliament until this July.

Skopje – The “Racket” affair is a crucial test for the legal system and should be solved thoroughly, not for the sake of Europe but for our own sake. Influence, regardless of the side it is coming from, should not be tolerated, said President Stevo Pendarovski at the third plenary session of the National Convention on the EU in North Macedonia (NCEU-MK) in the Parliament on Thursday.

Athens – North Macedonia and Albania are crucial to the sensitive equilibrium of the Balkans. Both are already members of NATO and need to be inducted into the European Union family in order for them to be more tightly bound to the West, reads Greek daily Kathimerini.

Skopje – North Macedonia is fully focused on getting a date for the start of EU accession negotiations in October and progress in the ratification of the NATO Accession Protocol, the two strategic objectives to which the United States have largely contributed, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev at a meeting with Philip Reeker, U.S. Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs, and Matthew Palmer, the State Department’s Special Envoy for the Western Balkans.

Athens – It seems that the Greek government wants to make the cases of North Macedonia and Albania a package with respect to accession policies, Greece’s former foreign minister and now Syriza MP Georgios Katrougalos said in an interview with ANA-MPA’s radio station “Praktoreio FM”.

Skopje – Procedure in the “Racket” case is comprehensive without any influence and by collecting relevant evidence against those involved in the crimes, said State Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski on Thursday.

Skopje – Gender equality requires women to join forces in the fight they are trying to win, secure support from men in the process, eliminate stereotypes prevailing in the society and implement practices and measures, it has been concluded in Skopje.

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, who pays official visit to Kazakhstan, accompanied by MEP Enes Ibrahim, met on Thursday with Kazakh Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva.

Skopje – Thirty million denars will be provided to subsidize household pellet stoves. In 2019, for the first time, half of the total amount, i.e. 15 million denars are intended for subsidies to vulnerable citizens, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi told a press conference on Thursday.

Skopje – Serbian film director Srđan Dragojević has completed shooting his latest movie in North Macedonia. The cast and crew will resume shooting “From Heaven” in Serbia and Germany.

Istanbul – A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey’s largest city Istanbul on Thursday, sparking panic across the city, causing several strong aftershocks, minor injuries and building evacuations.

Paris – Jacques Chirac, president of France from 1995 to 2007, has died at the age of 86, news agency AFP reports quoting his son-in-law.

Paris– France’s National Assembly and Senate stood in silence on Thursday to mark the death of former president Jacques Chirac.