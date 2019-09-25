18:00/25 September/2019

Skopje – Politicians, experts and civil society representatives debated on Wednesday in Skopje the reforms that need to be undertaken in the electoral system in order to provide an electoral model that will enable everyone to have equal opportunities.

Skopje – France is still undecided on the start of North Macedonia’s EU accession negotiations and finds the rule of law very important. The general approach to the Union’s enlargement with the Western Balkans will be the deciding factor, said French Ambassador Christian Thimonier on Wednesday.

Skopje – German Ambassador Thoma Gerberich is optimistic that a positive decision for start of EU accession talks with North Macedonia will be reached at the EU Summit in October.

Skopje – Justice Minister Renata Deskoska said Wednesday she wasn’t too optimistic about reaching a mutual agreement over an election model that would be most suitable for North Macedonia, given the wide spectrum of different proposals made by political parties. And, she added, changing the electoral code required consensus.

Berlin – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani met Wednesday in Berlin with SPD member Christian Petry, discussing Germany’s support to the start of North Macedonia’s accession negotiations ahead of tomorrow’s Bundestag session.

Skopje – Minister for Diaspora Affairs Edmond Ademi met Wednesday with Bashkim Iseni, head of the Migration Office and Oscar Tosato, Director of Sport and Social Cohesion at the City of Lausanne and discussed about the Macedonian diaspora in Switzerland, its integration into the Swiss system and opportunities to strengthen cooperation through local projects.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski received Wednesday the credentials of the new Austrian Ambassador Georg Woutsas, saying the two countries have continually built friendly and partnership relations in many fields of mutual interest over the past 25 years of diplomatic relations.

Skopje – Parliament Speaker of North Macedonia Talat Xhaferi, who pays official visit to Kazakhstan, met Wednesday with Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

Skopje – The Agency for Real Estate Cadastre will implement a project for capacity strengthening and drafting of new tools for improved services provided to citizens and companies.

Skopje – Only free, fair and democratic elections can be a source of legitimate democratic government. Therefore, the protection of the right to vote entails protection of all its components, Justice Minister Renata Deskoska told a final conference of the project “Legal Protection of Voting Rights”, organized by the Institute of Legal and Political Research on Wednesday.

Skopje – Networking of domestic manufacturers from the metal and electrical industries with foreign companies and facilitation of their entry at foreign markets is in the focus of the two-day conference “Macedonia Manufacturing Expo” in Skopje.

Struga – The agriculture ministers of North Macedonia and Albania will meet in Tirana on Thursday to discuss options for the responsible fishing of Ohrid trout from both sides of the border.

Skopje – Total consumption by types of energy commodities in July was 552,516 MWh of electricity, 36.567 mil. nm3 of natural gas, 435,021 tonnes of coal and 105,420 tonnes of petroleum products, says the State Statistical Office.

New York – Iranian President Hassan Rowhani says the sanctions imposed on his country are the “harshest in history,” in his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.