18:00/24 September/2019

Kochani – Six people have been injured on Tuesday after a passenger bus overturned at the entrance of Kochani near National hotel and ended in a hole along the railway track.

Skopje – Opening of the EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia gives many benefits and opportunities for the transformation processes in the country, the credibility of the enlargement process, future compromises as the driver of positive change, and the inevitability to develop together and accelerate the pace towards the European Union. We must create a sense of community and take collective action, said FM Nikola Dimitrov addressing Tuesday the informal meeting with the Western Balkans’ Ministers of Foreign Affairs in New York.

Skopje – Trial in the “Titanic” case resumed Tuesday with the reading of the evidence collected by the Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) and now taken over by the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime and Corruption.

Skopje – Former special prosecutor Katica Janeva did not give her testimony related to the “Racket” case on Tuesday, telling prosecutors she would do that once personally inspecting the evidence, her lawyer Irena Frchkoska told reporters upon the leaving the prosecutor’s office for organized crime and corruption.

Skopje – Zoran Milevski-Kicheec, the second suspect in the “Racket” extortion case, will be put in house arrest after a pre-trial judge accepted the defense request, upon a positive opinion by the prosecutor’s office.

Skopje – The possibility of cancelling visas and energy cooperation were in the focus of discussions between Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Skopje – Universal health coverage is a major goal for health reform in our country, Minister of Health Venko Filipche told a high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage held as part of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Vienna – The European Union should immediately start accession negotiations with North Macedonia, says Zoltán Kovács, Hungarian Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Relations.

Skopje – Trends in our financial system have been solid over the past decade. There has been a continual credit growth supported by rise in deposits. Growth rates in credit activities have been sustainable without creating vulnerabilities in the financial sector, says National Bank Governor Anita Angelovska-Bezhoska.

Skopje – North Macedonia and China have established good cooperation that can be enlarged, agreed Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev and Chinese Ambassador Zhang Zuo on Tuesday.

Skopje – The trial against former Magyar Telekom CEO Attila Szendrei, former CFO Rolf Plath, and two other Magyar Telekom employees charged with abusing their power and signing fake deals with companies in Cyprus has been postponed for Sept. 30.

Skopje – The new Law on Energy, which was adopted in 2018 and is fully in line with new directives on environment protection and promoting investment in renewable energy sources, is already being implemented, several public calls are announced and evaluation of bids on photovoltaic power station construction is underway, Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi told a panel on Tuesday.

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey’s largest city on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Algiers – Eight newborns died in a huge fire that broke out at the maternity unit of a Algerian hospital on Tuesday, the civil protection service said.

London – Britain’s Supreme Court says Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament is unlawful.

Madrid – The family of late Spanish right-wing dictator Francisco Franco has lost a bid to stop government plans to move his remains from a state mausoleum to a cemetery outside of Madrid.

World leaders will begin the annual days of speeches at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, with US President Donald Trump’s address expected to draw much of the focus.