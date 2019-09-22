15:00/22 September/2019

Athens – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and North Macedonia’s PM Zoran Zaev are scheduled to meet on Tuesday (Sept. 24) on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, MIA’s Athens correspondent reported from Athens citing Greek sources.

Skopje – A fresh round of talks between the working groups of the ruling SDSM and opposition VMRO-DPMNE over the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office (PPO) will be held on Monday in the Parliament, Ministry of Justice told MIA on Sunday.

Skopje – A new group of fifty-seven Americans will arrive Sunday to serve as volunteers in the US Peace Corps in North Macedonia. Upon their arrival, volunteers will begin their two-year mission aimed at improving the English language programme in schools and community development in North Macedonia.

Skopje – Finance Minister Nina Angelovska is one of the seven “super” women digital entrepreneurs in the world, selected by the UN as eTrade for Women Advocates. Angelovska will be unveiled on the margins of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Bitola – The traditional awards Golden Camera 300, Silver Camera 300, Bronze Camera 300, and Small Camera 300 were awarded at the closing ceremony on Saturday evening of the 40th jubilee edition of the ICFF “Manaki Brothers”. The decision was made by the jury consisting of Ed Lachman, Kaloyan Bozhilov, Dominique Welinski, Fejmi Daut and Nenad Dukic.

Tirana – A series of earthquakes jolted Albania on Saturday, leaving scores injured and unleashing panic as people scrambled to safety.

After a night of violent clashes between police and anti-government protesters in multiple districts of Hong Kong, police were preparing on Sunday afternoon for further demonstrations being billed as an “airport stress test.”

Islamabad – At least 26 people, including children, were killed when a passenger bus crashed into a hill in northern Pakistan on Sunday, an official said.

Rome – Inter Milan beat AC Milan 2-0 in an intense derby Saturday to stay top in the Italian Serie A on a perfect 12 points as champions Juventus trail on 10.

Russia’s Olympic Committee on Sunday did not want to comment on news reports suggesting tampering with data from Moscow’s anti-doping laboratory which could lead to expulsion from the Tokyo Olympics next year. Several news reports, including Britain’s Daily Telegraph and the insidethegames portal, said that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will deal with these latest findings at an executive committee meeting on Monday.