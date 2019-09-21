15:00/21 September/2019

Skopje – A government delegation will be in New York for the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next week, on Sept.23-28.

Skopje – Former special public prosecutor Katica Janeva will give a testimony on Tuesday (Sept. 24) before the Head of Public Prosecutor’s Office for organised crime and corruption Vilma Ruskoska, her lawyer Irena Danailova-Frckoska said in a interview with TV Alsat’s “360 Degrees” show.

Skopje – Justice Minister Renata Deskoska said security of the wiretapped materials in the Special Prosecutor’s Office has not been compromised, as the Public Prosecutor’s Office has taken over the jurisdiction and those materials now are under the formal care of this Prosecutor’s Office.

Skopje – By joining NATO North Macedonia becomes an important player for the region and the EU, Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska and her Czech counterpart, Lubomir Metnar underlined on Saturday in Ostrava.

Skopje – World Alzheimer’s Day will be marked on Saturday in Skopje to raise awareness and challenge the stigma that surrounds dementia.

Hundreds of members of the “Yellow Vest” protest movement demonstrated in Paris on Saturday, leading to the arrest of at least 90 people in the French capital, police said.

A march in the Hong Kong satellite town of Tuen Mun escalated on Saturday as riot police fired tear at anti-government protesters who fled down side streets and into surrounding shopping malls.

Facebook says it has suspended “tens of thousands” of apps as part of an investigation launched following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which huge volumes of data were harvested in a bid to manipulate public opinion.