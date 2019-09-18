13:00/18 September/2019
Skopje – Karl-Heinz Lambertz, President of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), who is paying a two-day visit to North Macedonia, met Wednesday with the President Stevo Pendarovski.
Skopje – The fight for justice continues, said prosecutor Fatime Fetai arriving at the Criminal Court, where a new hearing in the Monster trial is taking place Wednesday.
Skopje – Businessmen from North Macedonia, Kosovo and Albania will have the opportunity to deepen cooperation at the regional B2B event organised by the Economic Chamber of North-West Macedonia, which is to be held in Skopje on Wednesday.
Skopje – The National Union of the Blind will launch on Wednesday the audiobook “This Is Not The End” dedicated to the memory of Toshe Proeski, as well as its Panorama, a monthly review for the blind and visually impaired.
Cairo – Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it would join a US-led international maritime safety coalition in the Gulf in the wake of an attack on its oil facilities over the weekend.
Berlin/Warsaw – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday rejected Poland’s demands for reparations payments for World War II, saying this was not the right path for dealing with the past.
Jakarta – Indonesia will send back 142 containers of garbage to Australia and other developed countries after the shipments were found to contain toxic materials, the country’s customs department said Wednesday.