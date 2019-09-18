13:00/18 September/2019

Skopje – Karl-Heinz Lambertz, President of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), who is paying a two-day visit to North Macedonia, met Wednesday with the President Stevo Pendarovski.

Skopje – The fight for justice continues, said prosecutor Fatime Fetai arriving at the Criminal Court, where a new hearing in the Monster trial is taking place Wednesday.

Skopje – Businessmen from North Macedonia, Kosovo and Albania will have the opportunity to deepen cooperation at the regional B2B event organised by the Economic Chamber of North-West Macedonia, which is to be held in Skopje on Wednesday.

Skopje – The National Union of the Blind will launch on Wednesday the audiobook “This Is Not The End” dedicated to the memory of Toshe Proeski, as well as its Panorama, a monthly review for the blind and visually impaired.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it would join a US-led international maritime safety coalition in the Gulf in the wake of an attack on its oil facilities over the weekend.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday rejected Poland’s demands for reparations payments for World War II, saying this was not the right path for dealing with the past.

Indonesia will send back 142 containers of garbage to Australia and other developed countries after the shipments were found to contain toxic materials, the country’s customs department said Wednesday.