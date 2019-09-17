10:00/17 September/2019

Skopje – President of the European Council Donald Tusk is paying Tuesday a visit to North Macedonia. Tusk is to meet with President Stevo Pendarovski and Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Skopje – President of the Foreign Investors Council, Stefan Peter and members of Management Board will hold a meeting on Tuesday with the President Stevo Pendarovski.

Turkey‘s president appealed to avert a massacre in the mainly rebel-held province of Idlib under attack by Syrian forces, but couldn’t reach agreement with Russia and Iran on staving off a crisis that is creating a new wave of refugees.

Israelis began voting on Tuesday in an unprecedented second general election in just over five months, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu making another attempt at extending his premiership.

The European Commission green-lights a huge German energy market shake-up, while setting conditions for Eon to buy rival RWE’s subsidiary Innogy, in order to preserve competition in Germany and neighbouring markets.

Tehran – Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that “no negotiation on any level will happen between officials of the Islamic Republic and the US,” unless the United States “repents.”