13:00/16 September/2019

Skopje – The Council of Public Prosecutors confirmed on Monday the termination of the Special Prosecutor’s Office’s (SPO) term following the dismissal of SPO head Katica Janeva on Saturday.

Skopje – Decision on start of accession talks in October coincides with the start of Croatia’s EU Presidency on January 2020, when we expect to open the first EU chapter as part of the accession negotiations, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said Monday in Brussels, who began his working visit there with a meeting with the Croatia’s State Secretary for European Affairs Andreja Metelko-Zgombić.

Skopje – The feature film debut “Open Door” by Albanian filmmaker Florenc Papas will have its premiere Monday evening at the International Cinematographers’ Film Festival “Manaki Brothers” in Bitola.

President Donald Trump has suggested that the United States is ready to retaliate for weekend attacks on major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The price of oil increased significantly in the first minutes of trading on Monday following drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil production facilities.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) called a national strike against General Motors to begin Sunday at midnight after talks with the carmaker on a new four-year contract failed.