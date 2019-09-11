10:00/11 September/2019
Skopje – The fate of the Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) and the cases opened by this prosecution still remain uncertain. SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE leaders Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickovski following six-hour long talks failed to find a solution to the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office, which should resolve the future status of the Special Prosecutor’s Office.
Skopje – UNDP and Tel Aviv’s innovation lab, ‘Creators’, are organizing a hackathon open to all entrepreneurs in the country, inviting talented local companies and entrepreneurs to work on helping overcome local development challenges in need of urgent solutions.
Istanbul – A court in Ankara on Wednesday acquitted an Austrian national accused of being a member of a terrorist group, his lawyer told dpa. The court also lifted a travel ban on him, according to his lawyer.
Riyadh – Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to annex the Jordan Valley in the West Bank if he wins next week’s elections.
Hanoi – Six people have been killed and one is still missing after torrential rains swept through the northern region of Vietnam over the past three days, authorities reported on Wednesday.