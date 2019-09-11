10:00/11 September/2019

Skopje – The fate of the Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) and the cases opened by this prosecution still remain uncertain. SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE leaders Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickovski following six-hour long talks failed to find a solution to the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office, which should resolve the future status of the Special Prosecutor’s Office.

Skopje – UNDP and Tel Aviv’s innovation lab, ‘Creators’, are organizing a hackathon open to all entrepreneurs in the country, inviting talented local companies and entrepreneurs to work on helping overcome local development challenges in need of urgent solutions.

A court in Ankara on Wednesday acquitted an Austrian national accused of being a member of a terrorist group, his lawyer told dpa. The court also lifted a travel ban on him, according to his lawyer.

Riyadh – Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to annex the Jordan Valley in the West Bank if he wins next week’s elections.

Six people have been killed and one is still missing after torrential rains swept through the northern region of Vietnam over the past three days, authorities reported on Wednesday.