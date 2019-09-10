10:00/10 September/2019

Podgorica – The US special envoy to the Western Balkans, Matthew Palmer said he was confident that North Macedonia would soon become NATO’s 30th member.

British lawmakers early Tuesday rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s second call for a snap election on October 15, in a marathon sitting before a controversial five-week suspension of parliament.

European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen is due Tuesday to present her proposed team of top officials for the next five years.