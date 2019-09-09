15:00/9 September/2019

Skopje – Prime Minister and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and VMRO-DPMNE president Hristijan Mickoski will meet in the Parliament on Tuesday, in a bid to find common ground for the Law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the fate of the Special Prosecutor’s Office.

Washington – United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has congratulated North Macedonia’s Independence Day.

Ohrid – The view from the top of Galichica mountain on the Ohrid and Prespa lakes resembles our focus on the two strategic objectives – EU and NATO membership, said Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska on Monday.

Skopje – Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski is taking part September 9-12 at global conference ITU Telecom World in Budapest, promoting the benefits offered to a third mobile operator in North Macedonia.

London – Prime Minister Boris Johnson will suspend the British parliament from close of business on Monday, Downing Street says. Johnson vowed to prorogue, or suspend, parliament until mid-October and then submit his government programme for a new session.

Rome – Fifty migrants, including 12 minors and a pregnant woman, have been rescued in the central Mediterranean by the Ocean Viking rescue ship.

London – Almost all British Airways flights, totalling hundreds, were cancelled on Monday as pilots launched a 48-hour strike in a dispute over pay.

Tokyo – Typhoon Faxai pounded the wider Tokyo area on Monday with devastating winds and torrential rains, killing one person and injuring dozens of others.