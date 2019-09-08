15:00/8 September/2019

Skopje – North Macedonia marks Sunday the 28th anniversary of the 1991 referendum at which citizens voted in favour of an independent and sovereign state.

Skopje – Back in 1991, during challenging times, we the people, united around an idea of an independent state. That great challenge became a reason for unity instead of division. We all huddled around the idea of independent and sovereign Macedonia, says President Stevo Pendarovski in the note of congratulations on 8 September-Independence Day.

Skopje – Independence Day- 8 September 1991 showed us that freedom and sovereignty have the most beautiful colors. That the joy, happiness and beauty that overwhelmed the country back then should be remembered and carried within whenever we are faced with temptations and barriers on our path. These are our colors, the colors of independence and freedom, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev at the celebratory event under slogan “Colors of Independence”, organized by the Government in the Skopje City Park on Sunday.

Skopje – The observances of September 8-Independence Day began with delegations laying flowers at the graves of Presidents Kiro Gligorov and Boris Trajkovski on Sunday morning.

Skopje – The September 8 awards in the field of sports were presented in the Parliament on Sunday. Tome Kocev (wrestling), Slobodan Nikolikj (sports doctor), Atanas Nikolovski (kayak), Kocho Dimitrovski (football), and Dragan Stojanovski (karate) received the awards.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is paying September 8-9 a visit to the French Republic. FM Dimitrov is set to meet with Secretary of State for European Affairs Amélie de Montchalin and other officials, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

London – Amber Rudd, the British secretary of state for work and pensions and minister for women and equalities, resigned from the cabinet on Saturday. Her departure marks another setback for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Rome – “Joker,” a dark prequel to the Batman superhero franchise featuring a stellar performance by Joaquin Phoenix, won the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

Damascus – US-Turkish forces on Sunday began joint patrols for the first time as part of a planned safe zone in north-eastern Syria, a war monitor said.

Seoul – Typhoon Lingling has killed three people and led to electricity outages, building damage, flight cancellations and travel delays South Korea on Saturday.