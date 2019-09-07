15:00/7 September/2019

Skopje – On occasion of September 9 – Independence Day, a ceremonial 10-gun salute will be performed from the Skopje-based Ilinden army barracks on Saturday afternoon.

Skopje – Standard & Poor’s agency has affirmed North Macedonia’s credit rating BB- with a stable outlook, driven by consumption and investments.

Kumanovo – Kumanovo and the surrounding area can be proud of its sacred monuments, churches and monasteries of the Byzantine and post-Byzantine period, and two mosques from the Ottoman period, said Culture Minister Husni Ismaili at the opening of exhibit “Byzantine and post-Byzantine sacred monuments in Kumanovo region” in the Kumanovo Art Gallery.

Manila – A home-made bomb exploded in front of a public market in the southern Philippines on Saturday, injuring seven people, the military said.

New Delhi – India’s second Moon mission suffered a setback as communications between the Vikram lander and the ground station was lost minutes before its scheduled landing Saturday in a previously unexplored region of the Moon.