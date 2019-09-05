18:00/5 September/2019

Skopje – As Kosovo has lifted the ban for import of honey and potatoes from North Macedonia, the country has put Kosovo back on the list of countries that export roe and juvenile fish.

Skopje – The political parties have agreed in principle to abide by the recommendations of the Venice Commission regarding the Law on the Use of Languages.

Skopje – MP Aleksandar Kiracovski was summoned Thursday for questioning in relation to the Racket case.

Skopje – Youth migration is a regional issue and the only way to stop it is to provide young people with better living conditions and higher salaries, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev said Thursday.

Kochani – The letter by Special Public Prosecutor Katica Janeva regarding the transfer of Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) cases is a logical step, resulting from the talks with VMRO-DPMNE and other circumstances, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Thursday.

Shtip – The statement of President Stevo Pendarovski after yesterday’s Security Council session that the country would be faced with a turbulent period over the next 50 days shows the country’s ambitions to join NATO and get a date to start EU accession negotiations, said Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska on Thursday.

London – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s younger brother, Jo, announced his resignation as a minister and Conservative lawmaker on Thursday, saying he felt “torn between family loyalty and the national interest.”

Tel Aviv/London – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a playful jab at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his apparent backtracking on support for a two-state solution, as the pair met in London on Thursday.

Rome – Italy’s new coalition government, backed by the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and centre-left Democratic Party (PD), was officially sworn in Thursday.