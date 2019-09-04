13:00/4 September 2019

Skopje – The first constitutive session of North Macedonia’s Security Council will be held on Wednesday in the President’s Office.

Skopje – MP Frosina Remenski arrived Wednesday morning at the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime and Corruption to give a statement in connection with the Racket case.

Skopje – The Food and Veterinary Agency, supported by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) will launch September the Codex Trust Fund project, aimed at strengthening the national Codex structure.

Skopje – The Government will sign on Wednesday agreements with 12 municipalities over the implementation of capital infrastructure projects as part of the Rural Development Program.

Skopje – The “Skopje Fortress – Symbol of a City” exhibit, which marks the 70th anniversary of the Museum of the City of Skopje, will open Wednesday at the City Museum of Novi Sad.

Skopje – Friday afternoon and the coming weekend are expected to bring overcast skies with local showers, thunder and stronger wind.

Bled – The European Union will always be an unfinished business without the Western Balkans. The price for stagnation and postponing further the decision on opening of accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia is a risk, Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) Majlinda Bregu told a panel at the Bled Strategic Forum on Tuesday.

Bled – North Macedonia expects to get a date for the start of EU accession talks in October, would help persuade young people not to emigrate and seek a “European style of life” elsewhere, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov told Reuters.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson late Tuesday said he will ask parliament to approve a snap election, after he lost a crucial vote on a bid to prevent him from withdrawing Britain from the European Union without an exit deal.

Pope Francis was set to begin a trip to the African continent on Wednesday, heading to Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius – three countries heavily threatened by climate change.

Seven of the 23 crew on a detained British oil tanker are to be set free by Iran, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam was expected to meet with top lawmakers on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the withdrawal of a legislative bill which caused weeks of protests, local media reported.