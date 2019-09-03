18:00/3 September/2019

Skopje – Prosecutors in Skopje on Tuesday have dropped the charges against the journalist Tomislav Kezharovski as being ‘out of date’.

Skopje – MP Ilija Dimovski, chairman of Parliament’s Committee on Elections and Appointment Issues, has scheduled a session to analyze the report of the Council of Public Prosecutions involving the dismissal of SPO’s head Katica Janeva on Sept. 5 at 12:00 p.m.

Skopje – A former MP yesterday was taken in for questioning by police. Ljubomir Josifovski is suspected of engaging in illegal hacking operations.

Skopje – Trial in Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) ‘Trajectory’ case over the construction of motorways Miladinovci-Shtip and Kichevo-Ohrid has been postponed until September 16.

Skopje – Municipalities have been allocated EUR 10,8 million to promote social services at local level in the next five years, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy said Tuesday in a press release.

Skopje – Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi said that in the coming period all parameters and data will be reviewed in a constructive and rational way, and a joint decision will be made over teachers’ pay rise.

Washington – Hurricane Dorian could unleash its deadly force on US coastal areas even though it is not expected to make landfall in Florida, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tuesday, as the nearly stationary storm kept pounding the Bahamas.