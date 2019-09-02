18:00/2 September/2019

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov met Monday with his Slovenian counterpart Miro Cerar, ahead of the 14th Bled Strategic Forum.

Skopje – We have a constructive dialogue with SONK and we’ll maintain it, Education Minister Arber Ademi said on Monday at a visit to a school in Skopje’s Novo Lisiche.

Skopje – The decision of the Trade Union for Education, Science and Culture (SONK) to organize on Monday a warning strike in all elementary and high schools is implemented in all regions where there are trade unionists, and they are found in every municipality, SONK’s president Jakim Nedelkov said adding that he was satisfied with the strike.

Athens – We won’t allow deviations from what has been agreed, it’s necessary North Macedonia to be obliged to implement the Prespa Agreement, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Monday in an interview.

Athens – Greece on Monday began moving asylum seekers from Lesbos in the Aegean islands to the mainland to reduce the pressure on overcrowded camps.

London – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled a meeting with members of his Conservative party opposed to a no-deal Brexit and threatened to expel dissenters, raising the stakes in a row over how the country should handle its departure from the European Union.