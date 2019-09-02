13:00/2 September 2019

Skopje – Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi said on Monday he didn’t know the exact number of schools on strike, but the new school year had started as usual in many of them.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is set to participate in the 14th Bled Strategic Forum, taking place in the Slovenian resort town of Bled on Monday and Tuesday.

Skopje – Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska will take part in the 14th Bled Strategic Forum, taking place in the Slovenian resort town of Bled on Monday and Tuesday.

Skopje – Nina Angelovska is taking over on Monday as the new Finance Minister.

Skopje – TV host Lila Filipovska was questioned for over an hour at the Prosecutor’s Office for fighting organized crime and corruption on Monday.

Skopje – The Museum of the City of Skopje will open on Monday evening “The Voyage” exhibition that features posters from concerts and releases by one of the best Macedonian musicians, Vlatko Stefanovski.

Rome – Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the country should have a new government cabinet by Wednesday, thanks to successful negotiations between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and center-left Democratic Party.

Washington – South Carolina’s governor on Sunday ordered the mandatory evacuation of his state’s coast ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian, as the powerful Category 5 storm battered the Bahamas.