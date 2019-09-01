15:00/1 September/2019

Skopje – The National Security Agency is becoming operational as its capacities have been put in function in line with the law on its establishment.

Skopje – The Trade Union for Education, Science and Culture (SONK) will organize on Monday a warning strike in all elementary and high schools in the country after no agreement has been reached until now with the Education Ministry.

Skopje – Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi calls on elementary and high school teachers and principals to prepare for tomorrow’s start of the new school year after their trade union has announced it will hold a warning strike on Sept. 2.

Skopje – I’m optimistic about a compromise on the public prosecution law, which is going to be passed after all political parties have reached a consensus, Bujar Osmani said Sunday.

Warsaw – Some 250 official guests from 40 delegations, including heads of state and government, gather in Warsaw on Sunday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II.

Washington – The Trump administration’s latest tariffs in the tit-for-tat US-China trade war came into effect Sunday, for the first time targeting Chinese consumer goods, including televisions, books, nappies, and sports shoes.

Odessa – Four weeks after a gunman opened fire on customers at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, another mass shooting has claimed five lives and left 21 wounded in Texas.