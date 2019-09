11 September 2019

New York – 18th anniversary of September 11 attacks to be marked by remembrance ceremony at WTC site.

Prague – Annual OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum.

Warsaw – Latvia’s President Egils Levits to visit Poland.

Harare – Body of long-time autocrat Robert Mugabe to arrive in Zimbabwe from Singapore.

Strasbourg – European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to hold hearing on alleged Russian abuses in Crimea.