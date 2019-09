MIA Announcements – World

10 September 2019

Belgrade – Czech President Milos Zeman to visit Serbia.

Brussels – European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen presents her proposed team of commissioners.

Beijing – Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits China.

Rome – Italy’s upper house of parliament to vote on new government.

Madrid – EU Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström to visit Spain.

Moscow – Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew visits Russia.

Mexico City – EU’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini visits Mexico.