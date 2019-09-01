MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

1 September 2019 (MIA)

Kumanovo – MyVAT caravan, launched to promote the measure allowing 15% VAT refund, is in Kumanovo. Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski and Director of the Public Revenue Office, Sanja Lukarevska, will speak to members of the media.

Skopje – Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi will hold a news conference.

Skopje – Viktor Dimovski, Director of the National Security Agency, will hold a news conference.

Skopje – President of the Independent Trade Union for Education, Science and Culture (SONK), Jakim Nedelkov will hold a news conference.

Skopje/Bitola – ‘Race to Joy’ will take place to mark the start of the school year in Bitola and Skopje.