Merkel criticizes Netanyahu’s plans for Jordan Valley annexation

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday criticized plans by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if re-elected.

The German government stands by an internationally negotiated peace settlement with “a two-state solution” to settle the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, she said during a visit to Berlin by Jordanian King Abdullah II.

“And annexations are always harmful to such a peace settlement,” Merkel added. “They do not help, and that is why we do not agree with this, with these announcements.”

Netanyahu made the pledge to annex the Jordan Valley last week, in the run-up to hotly contested elections on Tuesday in which he is seeking to extend his premiership.

Abdullah said he was “extremely concerned” about the annexation plans, adding that they are no precondition for a solution at the negotiating table and would directly affect Israel’s relations with Jordan and Egypt.

The two countries are the only Arab nations to have peace treaties with neighboring Israel.