Skopje, 17 September 2019 (MIA) – Reinhard Bütikofer, Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and co-chair of the European Green Party, has urged the European Union to open accession negotiations with North Macedonia.

“Tusk is right in calling for opening EU membership talks with North Macedonia: The EU must now do its share, as Tusk said, “because North Macedonia has already done its share,” tweeted Bütikofer.