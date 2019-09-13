Men’s volleyball team loses in first-ever Euro match

Ljubljana, 12 September 2019 (MIA) – North Macedonia men’s volleyball team lost 1:3 (23:25, 22:25, 25:23, 21:25) to Finland in its first-ever Euro match in Ljubljana on Thursday.

After losing the first two sets, North Macedonia won its first set at a European championship. However, the Finns held their nerves and closed out the match in the fourth.

North Macedonia plays in Group C also including host Slovenia, Turkey, Belarus, Russia and Finland.

On Friday, North Macedonia will face Turkey, which lost 3:0 to Russia in today’s opening match.