Mane helps Liverpool stay perfect with 3-1 win over Newcastle

London, 14 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Liverpool rebounded from an early setback to beat Newcastle United 3-1 on Saturday and maintain their perfect Premier League record.

Sadio Mane’s first-half brace canceled out Jetro Willem’s seventh-minute strike, and Mohamed Salad added the clincher as Liverpool made it five wins from five.

It lifts the Reds five points clear of champions Manchester City, who look to close the gap when they visit Norwich later.

“We knew we were just going to have to break them down,” defender Virgil van Dijk told BT Sport.

“They kept defending and waiting for the opportunities.

“Obviously, to go 1-0 down here was not good but we reacted the right way.”

Winless in their last 23 league visits to Anfield, Newcastle took a shock lead when Willems sent a shot into the top right corner which gave goalkeeper Adrian no chance.

Liverpool then deservedly equalized through Mane, who then put them in front by tapping into the empty net after keeper Martin Dubravka couldn’t control a through ball just before the half.

The hosts continued to dominate but were denied until Salah slotted past Dubravka in the 72nd minute.

Mane then looked to have completed a hat-trick in the closing moments but was denied by the offside flag.

It was Liverpool‘s 14th straight league win overall, extending their club record, and leaves them unbeaten in their last 43 in the league at Anfield.

Newcastle’s third loss in five drops them two spots to 16th.

“It’s disappointing because we had two mistakes in the game and they led to two goals,” Willems said.

“If you give Liverpool a chance they will take it.”

Manchester United host Leicester City, Crystal Palace host Tottenham and Chelsea are at Wolverhampton Wanderers among Saturday’s other games.