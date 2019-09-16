Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea signs contract to 2023

London, 16 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea signed a new contract Monday, tying him to the Premier League until at least 2023, with an option for an extra year.

The 28-year-old Spain international was in the last year of his contract and could have begun to talk to other clubs in January if he wanted to leave.

But De Gea said the “opportunity to continue my career at Manchester United is a genuine honour.”.

He added: “Since I arrived here, I could never have imagined I would play over 350 games for this club. Now my future is fixed, all I want is to help this team achieve what I believe we can and win trophies again, together.”

United have struggled in the past two seasons, missing out on Champions League qualification.

And De Gea said he felt he would have a major role to play in the future of the club.

“As one of the senior players in the squad, I want to support and lead in any way that I can to assist the younger players, so they know what it means to play here,” he said.

“I still feel that I have so much more to achieve at the club and I truly believe that Manchester United can build on the club’s tradition of success and reward our fans for their support.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said De Gea is a “vital part of our plans as we look to take Manchester United back to where it belongs”.