Macedonian volleyball team edges closer to Euro next round after beating Slovenia

Ljubljana, 17 September 2019 (MIA) – The Macedonian men’s volleyball team beat host Slovenia 3:1 (26:24, 30:28, 19:25, 26:24) in the final match of Group C and edged closer to qualifying for the Round of 16 at the European Championship on Tuesday.

After North Macedonia won the first two sets in dramatic fashion, Slovenia managed to cut the lead. However, the Macedonian volleyball players showed great composure and mental strength, winning the fourth set and the match.

Nikola Gjorgjiev was the team’s best player with 24 points, followed by Aleksandar Ljaftov (17) and Vlado Milev (15).

North Macedonia will now wait for the outcome of the other group matches, hoping for a place among the 16 best volleyball teams in Europe.