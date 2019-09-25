0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

“Legal Protection of Voting Rights” conference takes place

Only free, fair and democratic elections can be a source of legitimate democratic government. Therefore, the protection of the right to vote entails protection of all its components, Justice Minister Renata Deskoska told a final conference of the project “Legal Protection of Voting Rights”, organized by the Institute of Legal and Political Research on Wednesday. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 25 September 2019 16:11
Back to top button
Close