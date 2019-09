London, 9 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson will suspend the British parliament from close of business on Monday, Downing Street says.

Johnson vowed to prorogue, or suspend, parliament until mid-October and then submit his government programme for a new session.

Opponents accuse him of trying to use prorogation to limit scrutiny of his plans and to push through a no-deal Brexit on October 31.