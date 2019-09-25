Johnson to face lawmakers’ wrath as British parliament resumes

London, 25 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to face a hostile reception and more calls to resign on Wednesday as parliament resumes following a ruling by Britain’s top court that he had suspended it unlawfully.

Johnson ignored immediate calls to resign following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday, saying he “strongly disagrees with this judgement.”

Johnson had said he wanted to suspend parliament until October 14 to clear the way for a new government work programme in a new session of parliament.

Opponents accused him of seeking to limit scrutiny of his plans for Britain to leave the European Union, with or without a deal, on October 31.

The court ruled that Johnson’s advice to Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue, or suspend, parliament “was unlawful, void and has no effect.”

“This was not a normal prorogation,” it said. “It prevented parliament from carrying out its normal role.”

Speaking in New York on Tuesday, Johnson said the court ruling would not deter him “from getting on and delivering on the will of the people to come out of the EU on October 31.”

Some analysts have speculated that Johnson could make a third call for a snap election on Wednesday, after parliament twice voted down his motions amid fears that he could choose an election date that minimizes parliamentary time before October 31.

Before travelling back from New York, where he was attending the UN General Assembly, Johnson made one last reference to Brexit in a speech which otherwise focused on technology.

He entertained delegates by comparing the mythical figure Prometheus to Britain leaving the EU.

According to Greek myth, Zeus punished Prometheus by chaining him to a mountain where his liver was picked out.

“And every time his liver regrew, the eagle came back and picked it again. And this went on forever. A bit like the experience of Brexit in the UK, if some of our parliamentarians had their way,” the Eton-educated prime minister said.