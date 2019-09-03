EuropeEurope.PortalSvet.Slajder

Johnson loses majority in parliament after party defection

A pro-EU lawmaker from the ruling Conservatives has left the party for the opposition Liberal Democrats, leaving Prime Minister Boris Johnson without a majority in parliament.

Bisera Altiparmakova 3 September 2019 18:39

London, 3 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – A pro-EU lawmaker from the ruling Conservatives has left the party for the opposition Liberal Democrats, leaving Prime Minister Boris Johnson without a majority in parliament.

“This Conservative government is aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways,” Phillip Lee says in a resignation letter to Johnson published via Twitter.

Lee accuses Johnson’s government of “using political manipulation, bullying and lies.”

“And it is doing these things in a deliberate and considered way,” he adds.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson tweeted that Lee was joining her party, which opposes Brexit, “at the most crucial time.”

