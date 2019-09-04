Johnson challenges opposition to fight election on October 15

London, 4 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged opposition lawmakers to back his plan for a snap election on October 15 if, as expected, lawmakers back a bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit later Wednesday.

The opposition bill would “undermine this country’s ability to negotiate” with the European Union, Johnson told parliament in his first appearance at prime minister’s questions since taking office in late July.

Responding to opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, the Conservative prime minister said he aimed to negotiate a Brexit deal before a European Council summit on October 17.

“What [Corbyn’s] surrender bill would do is wreck any chance of the talks,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he remains confident that EU leaders will agree to remove a controversial “backstop” provision from Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement, which is designed to guarantee an open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after Brexit.

He insisted earlier Wednesday that he will withdraw Britain from the EU on October 31, with or without an exit deal, amid opposition plans to force him to seek an extension.

Corbyn said Johnson’s claims of progress in the Brexit negotiations were “a sham.”

“All he’s doing is running down the clock [to October 31],” Corbyn said.

In Brussels, an EU diplomat said there was “growing frustration among the EU27 that London has not yet come forward with the promised proposal on the backstop.”

“If the UK wants a meaningful discussion, it needs to move quickly since time is running out to prevent a no-deal,” the diplomat told dpa on condition of anonymity.

The German government said it was watching the dramatic scenes in the House of Commons “with interest,” while adding that any negotiations would be with the European Commission representing all 27 remaining members, and not with individual countries.

British lawmakers are scheduled to debate and vote on the opposition bill, backed by 21 members of Johnson’s own Conservatives, later Wednesday.

After losing a vote on the bill late Tuesday, Johnson tabled a motion calling for a snap election.

He needs the backing of two-thirds of lawmakers for an election to go ahead, but Labour and other opposition parties have said they are unlikely to support it until their planned legislation to prevent a no-deal Brexit becomes law.

If he fails to secure backing for an election on Wednesday, Johnson could return to his earlier plan, announced last week, to suspend parliament for about four weeks from mid-September.

In the first of several legal challenges, a Scottish court ruled on Wednesday that the suspension would be lawful.

A judge for the Court of Session in Edinburgh said he believed the court was not legally entitled to review Johnson’s political decision to prorogue, or suspend, parliament.

“We think [the judge] has erred in law on this point and others and will seek to appeal immediately,” tweeted Scottish National Party lawmaker Joanna Cherry, who is leading the Scottish legal case.

Johnson said last week that he wanted to submit his government programme in a new parliamentary session, to start after a break.

But Corbyn and other critics accused him of trying to use prorogation to limit scrutiny ahead of his October 31 deadline.

If parliament agrees to hold a snap election, it would be dissolved automatically before the poll, making Johnson’s prorogation plan redundant.