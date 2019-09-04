0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Janeva authorizes handover of SPO cases to Public Prosecutor’s Office

Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, who is under detention as a suspect in the Racket case, has authorized all SPO cases to be handed over to the Public Prosecutor's Office, the Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) said in a press release. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 4 September 2019 13:43
