Janeva authorizes handover of SPO cases to Public Prosecutor’s Office

Related Articles
Government to host Independence Day celebration on Sunday
4 September 2019 16:15
Council of Public Prosecutors: Report on SPO’s Janeva remains classified
4 September 2019 16:09
Economy can survive without machines but not without people, says Angjushev
4 September 2019 15:11
11 municipalities sign agreements for implementation of capital infrastructure projects
4 September 2019 14:19
I deny with indignation all allegations of involvement, says Remenski
4 September 2019 13:42
Weather: Rain, winds expected over bank holiday weekend
4 September 2019 12:38
Провери го и оваClose
-
Committee session on Janeva’s dismissal scheduled on Thursday3 September 2019 17:13
-
‘Trajectory’ trial to resume Sept. 16 as court rules against Stefanova’s dismissal3 September 2019 14:49
-
SDSM: Serious chances of agreement being reached on PPO law29 August 2019 21:53