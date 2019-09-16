0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Janeva also dismissed from post in Public Prosecutor’s Office in Gevgelija

The Council of Public Prosecutors passed a decision on Monday to terminate the post of Katica Janeva in the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Gevgelija.

Silvana Kochovska 16 September 2019 14:39
