Italy’s parliament approves new left-leaning coalition government

Rome, 10 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Italy’s new left-leaning coalition government secured the backing of parliament on Tuesday, after winning a second vote of confidence in the Senate.

Senators backed the coalition comprising the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) with 169 in favour, 133 against and five abstentions.

The majority threshold to win the vote was 152.

A somewhat close, but positive result was expected, since the government, which also includes the small Left and Equals (LeU) party, has a slim Senate majority.

The executive won a first confidence vote late Monday in the lower house of parliament by a comfortable 343-263 margin.

The new government, formed last week, has shut far-right leader Matteo Salvini out of power. He used the debate before the Senate vote to lash out at Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

“I am leaving you your [government] seat, and I am keeping my honour and the affection of millions of Italians,” the leader of the anti-migrant League party said.

Salvini last month pulled the plug on a previous government, also led by Conte, that comprised the League and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S).

The League accuses Conte of betrayal because he has switched from leading the old League-M5S government to fronting a M5S-PD coalition with clear anti-Salvini connotations.

Salvini broke ties with the M5S, emboldened by a landslide victory in May’s EU elections, and hoped to trigger – and win – snap elections. He was thwarted by the M5S and PD forming an alternate coalition.

“This is a government based on sharing [the spoils of power] and on the fear” of losing in the next elections, the League leader said of his foes.

Conte replied that Salvini’s failed power bid through snap elections displayed “a certain arrogance and scant knowledge of constitutional law.”

When the prime minister walked into the upper chamber earlier Tuesday, he was greeted by League members chanting “Traitor, traitor.”

Without Salvini, Italy’s new administration is expected to be more conciliatory towards the European Union and to soften hard-line migration laws the League leader introduced as interior minister.

Conte said it was time to move on from Salvini’s “closed ports” slogan – directed against migrant rescue vessels – and take a more balanced approach to the issue.