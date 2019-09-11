Israel strikes Gaza targets after rockets interrupt Netanyahu speech

Israeli fighter jets struck 15 “terror targets” in Gaza in response to a rocket attack that interrupted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s election campaign speech in the city of Ashdod earlier Tuesday, the Israeli army said.

The strikes targeted a weapons manufacturing site and a Hamas tunnel in the Palestinian coastal enclave, according to a tweet from the Israel Defence Forces.

It said that Israel holds the Islamist group Hamas accountable for the earlier attack, in which two rockets were launched into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu was evacuated while delivering his speech in Ashdod as a result. Sirens also sounded in the city of Ashkelon.

The Israeli army said both rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defence system.

Israel‘s national emergency service, Magen David Adom, said it had taken a 46-year-old woman to hospital as she was suffering from shock.

Netanyahu’s campaign event resumed after the sirens had stopped sounding.

No group in Gaza initially claimed responsibility for the rockets.

Earlier Tuesday, Netanyahu made an announcement near Tel Aviv in which he said that if he wins next week’s election he will annex the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea in the West Bank.

Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, accused Netanyahu of “searching for the right-wing votes throughout selling his audience illusions that he would keep the occupation of our land forever.”

Qassem stressed that “the Palestinian people will continue their struggle until they kick the occupation out of their lands and establish their independent state.”

Israel experiences regular rocket attacks from Gaza, which has been controlled by Hamas – listed by the US and the EU as a terrorist organization – since 2007.

The country goes to the polls on September 17 for the second time this year as Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party struggles to maintain power in a tight race against his centrist rivals.