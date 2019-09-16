0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderSociety

International Day of Democracy celebrated in Parliament

The International Day of Democracy-Sep. 15 was celebrated Monday in the Parliament. The event was organised by the Club on Youth Affairs and Policies and supported by the National Democratic Institute (NDI).

Silvana Kochovska 16 September 2019 13:59

